This is why Volvo christened XC90 EV as EX90. Know here

Volvo EX90 EV will be unveiled on November 9 and it will be positioned alongside the flagship SUV XC90.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Oct 2022, 11:15 AM
Volvo is gearing up to unveil its fully electric flagship SUV EX90 on November 9. This SUV will be positioned alongside the XC90 flagship SUV of the car brand that comes with an internal combustion engine under the hood. Ahead of its unveiling, the Swedish automaker's CEO Jim Rowan has revealed the secret behind the nomenclature of EX90. He said that the company wanted to stick to the alphanumeric nomenclature for the EX90 instead of switching to a new name that comes with a fully alphabetic one.

Speaking to Auto News, Rowan said that the key reason behind choosing the name EX90 was the brand familiarity with the alphanumeric nomenclatures. He said that different options were continually reviewed before introducing new models. “Different options are continually reviewed when it comes to the introduction of new models and many considerations need to be taken into account, particularly brand familiarity," said the Volvo CEO. “We have reviewed all the associated factors and ultimately the EX90 marks a new iteration on our current nomenclature and is reflective of our transition toward a full-electric lineup by 2030," he further added.

Interestingly, Volvo revealed the name of the EX90 just recently. It had a different plan under the leadership of Hakan Samuelsson, who stepped down from his role in March 2022. He previously said that the Volvo EV would have a name like a newborn child. He also hinted that his name would start with a vowel.

Volvo even filed a patent application for the name Embla, which many believed would be the nomenclature for the upcoming SUV. The upcoming all-electric luxury SUV is expected to play a crucial role in the automaker's product lineup. Volvo aims to become an electric-only brand starting in 2025. This is also going to be the second fully electric Volvo SUV, after the XC40 Recharge.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2022, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo XC90 Volvo ex90 luxury car electric car electric vehicle
