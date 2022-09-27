HT Auto
Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever

Volvo EX90 will be the new flagship electric SUV that will sit alongside XC90.
By : Mainak Das
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 16:19 PM
Volvo EX90 will be the all-electric version of the XC90 SUV. This will be the second ICE model from the Swedish carmaker after the XC40 to get an all-electric makeover.
Volvo EX90 electric SUV is all set for its global debut on November 9. This will be the all-electric equivalent of the XC90 flagship SUV and therefore, the EX90 will come as the brand's new electric flagship. The upcoming EV will be the production version of the Concept Recharge. However, it is expected to come as a toned-down avatar of the concept model. It will be also be the first Volvo electric SUV to be based on the SPA2 platform.

(Also Read: Volvo confirms EX90, electric version of XC90, for debut in November)

The Swedish luxury car brand has already set a target of selling 600,000 pure electric cars around the world every year from 2025 to become an electric-only carmaker by 2030. The upcoming EX90 is expected to play a crucial role in that sales strategy.

Underpinned by the new SPA2 architecture, the Volvo EX90 will be focusing on improved safety features. Highlighting the safety features of the car, Volvo claims that the upcoming EX90 will get state-of-the-art safety systems. It will include a protective shield both outside and inside the car, use radar and cameras to assist the driver whenever they are distracted from driving, tired or late in making the necessary manoeuvre. Volvo also claims that paired with cameras, the comprehensive safety system will bring down the risk of death or serious injury by up to 20 per cent in the EX90, giving a preview of the future Volvos as well.

Speaking about this, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan has said that the key aspect of the new advanced safety technology onboard Volvo EX90 will be based on understanding human behaviour. “The development of our latest safety technology is based on understanding human behaviour, rooted in decades of our own and others’ safety research. Every one of us is likely to experience or be affected by at least one car crash in our lifetime," he said. “Special sensors and cameras, powered by our own in-house-developed algorithms, gauge eye gaze concentration," Rowan further added while talking about cabin safety.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 16:18 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo EX90 electric car electric vehicle luxury car
