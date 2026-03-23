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Volvo XC90 Images

Check out the latest images of Volvo XC90. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Volvo XC90 Front Left Side

Volvo XC90

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97.8 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Volvo XC90 Front Left Side
Volvo XC90 Front View
Volvo XC90 Gas Cap Open
Volvo XC90 Headlight
Volvo XC90 Rear Left View
Volvo XC90 Right Side View
Volvo XC90 Taillight
Volvo XC90 Top View
Volvo XC90 Wheel
Volvo XC90 Center Console
Volvo XC90 Dashboard
Volvo XC90 Steering Wheel
Volvo XC90 Front Air Vents
Volvo XC90 Gear Shifter
Volvo XC90 Instrument Cluster
Volvo XC90 Rear Seats
Volvo XC90 Right Corner Front View
Volvo XC90 Seat Headrest
Volvo XC90 Seats Aerial View
Front Left Side
Front View
Gas Cap Open
Headlight
Rear Left View
Right Side View
Taillight
Top View
Wheel
Center Console
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Front Air Vents
Gear Shifter
Instrument Cluster
Rear Seats
Right Corner Front View
Seat Headrest
Seats Aerial View

Volvo XC90 User Reviews & Ratings

3.9
101 Ratings & Reviews
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17
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4
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User Reviews

Best in all aspects
The Volvo XC90 is truly a beast of a car ! One of its standout features is its sleek and sophisticated design, exuding luxury at every angle. The interior is incredibly spacious and comfortable, offering plenty of legroom and premium materials that make you feel like royalty. Safety is a top priority, with advanced features like adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance technology. The powerful engine and smooth ride make it a pleasure to drive on Indian roads. On top of that, features like the panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and premium sound system make it a complete package.[23/03, 9:24 pm] Meta AI: The Volvo XC90 is a beast of a car, no doubt! One of its best aspects is its sleek and sophisticated design, which oozes luxury and sophistication. The interior is super spacious and comfortable, with loads of legroom and premium materials that'll make you feel like royalty. Safety is also a top priority, with advanced features like adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance tech. Plus, it's got a powerful engine and smooth ride, making it a joy to drive on Indian roads. And let's not forget the features like panoramic view camera, 360-degree camera, and premium sound system - it's a total package, mate!
By: Tushar Verma (Mar 23, 2026)
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Volvo XC90 Related News

Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.03 crore, The all-new SUV features a redesigned front bumper and the LED headlamps get minor tweaks. The alloy wheels also feature a new look.
2025 Volvo XC90 caught your attention? Here's how it differs from the old one
9 Mar 2025
While the Volvo XC90 is priced at rs 1.03 crore, the Audi Q7's price ranges between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88.70 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97.85 lakh.
Volvo XC90 vs Audi Q7: Specs, features and price compared. Which premium ride would you go for
6 Mar 2025
Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.03 crore,
Volvo XC90: Here's everything that the 2025 version of the Swedish SUV houses
5 Mar 2025
Volvo India has launched the 2025 XC90 at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
2025 Volvo XC90 launched in India, priced at 1.03 crore
4 Mar 2025
The 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with a facelift featuring a new front profile while maintaining the same silhouette as before.
2025 Volvo XC90 set for launch today: Price expectation
4 Mar 2025
View all
 Volvo XC90 Related News

Volvo XC90 Videos

Volvo has unveiled its Concept Recharge EV, which previews the design direction of Volvo’s all-electric cars in coming days.
Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
1 Jul 2021
Swedish auto giant Volvo has taken the covers of the upcoming XC60 facelift SUV. It is expected to replace the outgoing version of the SUV in India soon.
Watch Volvo XC60 facelift SUV unveiled with key updates. India launch soon
20 Feb 2025
The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
26 Aug 2023
Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
8 Jun 2023
Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
Volvo EX90 makes debut: First Look
10 Nov 2022
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
6 Apr 2022
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