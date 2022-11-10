Volvo EX90 makes debut: First Look
Volvo Cars has introduced its most powerful, safest electric car with the longest range EV in its range. It offers up to 600 km range on a single charge. But there is a lot more to it. Here is a quick look.
Similar CarsFind more Cars
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.38 kmpl
₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 10 Nov 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS