Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
Volvo EX30 electric SUV is the smallest and the quickest in the Swedish carmaker’s lineup. It is also around 4,000 euros more affordable than the Tesla Model 3. It comes with 480-km range and Google-integrated screen inside. Here is a quick look at what all it offers.
First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 09:17 AM IST
