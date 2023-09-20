What is the on-road price of Jaguar I-Pace in Bangalore? In Bangalore, the on-road price of the Jaguar I-Pace S is Rs 1,12,77,897.

What will be the RTO charges for Jaguar I-Pace in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Bangalore is Rs 70,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jaguar I-Pace in Bangalore? The insurance Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Bangalore is Rs 6,16,397.

What is the detailed breakup of Jaguar I-Pace in Bangalore? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Jaguar I-Pace in Bangalore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,05,91,000, RTO - Rs. 70,000, Insurance - Rs. 6,16,397, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Jaguar I-Pace in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,12,77,897 .

What is the on-road price of Jaguar I-Pace Top Model? The top model of the Jaguar I-Pace is the Jaguar HSE, which costs Rs. 1,19,53,021 on the road in Bangalore.

What is the on road price of Jaguar I-Pace? Jaguar I-Pace's on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 1,12,77,897 and rises to Rs. 1,19,53,021. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.