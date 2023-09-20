Saved Articles

Jaguar I-Pace On Road Price in Bangalore

1.06 - 1.12 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
I-Pace Price in Bangalore

Jaguar I-Pace on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.13 Crore. The on road price for Jaguar I-Pace top variant goes up to Rs. 1.20 Crore in Bangalore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jaguar I-Pace S₹ 1.13 Crore
Jaguar I-Pace SE₹ 1.15 Crore
Jaguar I-Pace HSE₹ 1.20 Crore
Jaguar I-Pace Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

S
₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
90 Kwh
200 Kmph
470 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,91,000
RTO
70,000
Insurance
6,16,397
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
1,12,77,897
EMI@2,42,406/mo
SE
₹1.15 Crore*On-Road Price
90 Kwh
200 Kmph
470 Km
HSE
₹1.20 Crore*On-Road Price
90 Kwh
200 Kmph
470 Km
Jaguar I-Pace Alternatives

BMW X7

BMW X7

1.22 - 1.25 Cr
X7 Price in Bangalore
Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs
XC90 Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Kia EV9

Kia EV9

90 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
e-tron Price in Bangalore
Lexus RX

Lexus RX

95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr
RX Price in Bangalore
Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC

1.07 Cr
EQC Price in Bangalore

Popular Jaguar Cars

Jaguar I-Pace News

Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
20 Sept 2023
A total of 6,467 I-Pace electric crossovers in the US have been impacted by the recall.
Jaguar I-Pace recalled over battery fire risk, nearly 6,400 cars impacted. Details here
3 Jun 2023
The refreshed I-Pace gets a cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches.
Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV gets refreshed design, new R-Dynamic models
12 Jan 2023
The Jaguar I-Pace was completely destroyed by the fire. (Image: Electrek)
Jaguar I-Pace burnt to ashes in a fire while charging in Florida
2 Aug 2022
Jaguar I-Pace EV.
Jaguar repurposes used I-Pace battery to a portable energy storage system
15 Mar 2022
 Jaguar I-Pace News

Jaguar I-Pace Videos

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched its first all-electric I-Pace SUV in India.
Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched: First Look
23 Mar 2021
Jaguar Land Rover will launch I-PACE in India on March 23.
Jaguar I-PACE India launch date revealed: All you need to know
3 Mar 2021
<p>Jaguar XE 2020 seeks to once again take the entry-level luxury sedan segment by storm and now offers even better looks and an upgraded cabin to make a case for itsel</p>
Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
22 Feb 2020
<p>Our video review of the stunning Jaguar F-Type Coupe in India.</p>
Jaguar F-type coupe India Drive Review
21 Aug 2014
<p>Jaguar's stunning F-Type Coupe is unleashed on some excellent driving roads &amp; the Motorland Aragon Racetrack in Spain. In the video we review both the V6S &amp; V8R models.</p>
Jaguar F-type coupe video review
14 Apr 2014
    Jaguar I-Pace FAQs

    In Bangalore, the on-road price of the Jaguar I-Pace S is Rs 1,12,77,897.
    The RTO Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Bangalore is Rs 70,000.
    The insurance Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Bangalore is Rs 6,16,397.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Jaguar I-Pace in Bangalore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,05,91,000, RTO - Rs. 70,000, Insurance - Rs. 6,16,397, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Jaguar I-Pace in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,12,77,897 .
    The top model of the Jaguar I-Pace is the Jaguar HSE, which costs Rs. 1,19,53,021 on the road in Bangalore.
    Jaguar I-Pace's on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 1,12,77,897 and rises to Rs. 1,19,53,021. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for the base variant of the Jaguar I-Pace in Bangalore will be Rs. 2,28,675. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

