Home > Auto > Videos > Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched: First Look

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched: First Look

Updated: 23 Mar 2021, 12:30 PM IST Sabyasachi Dasgupta
  • Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the all-electric I-Pace SUV in India. It is the second electric luxury SUV in the country after Mercedes launched the EQC last year. Here is the first look of the I-Pace electric SUV.
 

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue