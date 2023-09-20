HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Eqe Vs Bmw Ix, Jaguar I Pace: Price, Range And Features Compared

Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Which electric SUV should you pick?

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQE electric SUV in India last week. The luxury SUV is the third EV from the German auto giant in India after the EQB and EQS. Priced at 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), it is one of the most expensive electric SUVs one can buy in India. There are a few more luxury electric SUVs that cost over 1 crore. However, the BMW iX and Jaguar i-Pace are the two EVs which come close to the price range of the EQE. Here is a quick comparison between the three in terms of price, range and features on offer.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2023, 11:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Merc EQE BMW iX Jaguar iPace
Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at ₹1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
Merc EQE BMW iX Jaguar iPace
Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at ₹1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.

Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Prices compared

Mercedes-Benz EQE, which is the electric version of the GLE SUV, has been launched in India with single variant option. The EQE on offer is the 500 4MATIC variant, which sits on top of the range in the lineup. In India, the EQE is available at a price of 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). In comparison, the iX electric SUV from BMW is around 15 lakh more affordable and priced at 1.24 crore (ex-showroom). The price of the Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV starts at 1.20 crore (ex-showroom), almost 20 lakh more affordable than the EQE.

Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Features compared

The difference in pricing of the three electric SUVs can be explained based on all the features on offer. The EQE is loaded with features, some of which are not available in the other two. In terms of safety, the EQE comes equipped with nine airbags, one more than its rivals. It also offers ABS with EBD, traction control, front and rear parking sensors along with a 360 degree camera as well.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQE
₹ 1.39 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
₹ 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 e-tron
₹ 1.14 - 1.26 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron Sportback
₹ 1.18 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 Sportback E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
₹ 1.18 - 1.31 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The biggest difference between the three electric SUVs is the giant 56-inch Hyperscreen the EQE SUV gets as standard. The electric SUV comes with three screens which include a fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment unit and a third display for the front passenger. The infotainment systems run the latest MBUX operating system. It also has 22-way electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless connectivity and Alexa compatibility.

The Q8 e-tron offers 8 airbags as standard besides other safety features like reverse camera and 360 degree camera. It comes with adaptive air suspension which ensures that the ride quality is comfortable. In terms of features, the electric SUV is offered with 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, a 10.1-inch infotainment system and 8.6-inch screen at the bottom of the centre console for climate control.

The Jaguar i-Pace is offered with the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A 16-speaker 380 watt Meridian 3D surround audio system, wireless charging, a PM 2.5 air filter, panoramic sunroof, 8-way adjustable semi-powered Luxtech Sport Seat, interactive driver display, 3D solar camera, driver condition monitor, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control among others.

Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Range compared

The EQE SUV is offered with two electric motors, one on each axle. It helps the electric SUV generate 402 bhp of power and 858 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph. The company claims a range of 550 km (WLTP) on a single charge from its 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The Audi Q8 e-tron is available in two trims - 50 and 55. The 50 trim gets a dual-motor setup that develops 338 bhp and 664 Nm and draws power from a 95 kWh battery pack on both the SUV and Sportback. The claimed range is 491 km and 505 km respectively. On the other hand, the 55 trim gets a more powerful dual-motor setup with 408 bhp and 664 Nm of peak torque available that can sprint the car from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds. The range is also more at 600 km on a single charge from its larger 114 kWh battery pack.

The Jaguar i-Pace is caable of covering nearly 480 kms on a single charge. It gets two electric motors, churning out 395 bhp of power and 696 Nm of peak torque. the EV also gets an AWD (all-wheel drive) system. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2023, 11:54 AM IST
TAGS: EQE Mercedes Benz iX BMW Electric vehicle Electric car EV i-Pace Jaguar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.