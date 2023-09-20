Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Which electric SUV should you pick?

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQE electric SUV in India last week. The luxury SUV is the third EV from the German auto giant in India after the EQB and EQS. Priced at ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom), it is one of the most expensive electric SUVs one can buy in India. There are a few more luxury electric SUVs that cost over ₹1 crore. However, the BMW iX and Jaguar i-Pace are the two EVs which come close to the price range of the EQE. Here is a quick comparison between the three in terms of price, range and features on offer.

Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Prices compared

Mercedes-Benz EQE, which is the electric version of the GLE SUV, has been launched in India with single variant option. The EQE on offer is the 500 4MATIC variant, which sits on top of the range in the lineup. In India, the EQE is available at a price of ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom). In comparison, the iX electric SUV from BMW is around ₹15 lakh more affordable and priced at ₹1.24 crore (ex-showroom). The price of the Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV starts at ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom), almost ₹20 lakh more affordable than the EQE.

Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Features compared

The difference in pricing of the three electric SUVs can be explained based on all the features on offer. The EQE is loaded with features, some of which are not available in the other two. In terms of safety, the EQE comes equipped with nine airbags, one more than its rivals. It also offers ABS with EBD, traction control, front and rear parking sensors along with a 360 degree camera as well.

The biggest difference between the three electric SUVs is the giant 56-inch Hyperscreen the EQE SUV gets as standard. The electric SUV comes with three screens which include a fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment unit and a third display for the front passenger. The infotainment systems run the latest MBUX operating system. It also has 22-way electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless connectivity and Alexa compatibility.

The Q8 e-tron offers 8 airbags as standard besides other safety features like reverse camera and 360 degree camera. It comes with adaptive air suspension which ensures that the ride quality is comfortable. In terms of features, the electric SUV is offered with 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, a 10.1-inch infotainment system and 8.6-inch screen at the bottom of the centre console for climate control.

The Jaguar i-Pace is offered with the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A 16-speaker 380 watt Meridian 3D surround audio system, wireless charging, a PM 2.5 air filter, panoramic sunroof, 8-way adjustable semi-powered Luxtech Sport Seat, interactive driver display, 3D solar camera, driver condition monitor, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control among others.

Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Range compared

The EQE SUV is offered with two electric motors, one on each axle. It helps the electric SUV generate 402 bhp of power and 858 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph. The company claims a range of 550 km (WLTP) on a single charge from its 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The Audi Q8 e-tron is available in two trims - 50 and 55. The 50 trim gets a dual-motor setup that develops 338 bhp and 664 Nm and draws power from a 95 kWh battery pack on both the SUV and Sportback. The claimed range is 491 km and 505 km respectively. On the other hand, the 55 trim gets a more powerful dual-motor setup with 408 bhp and 664 Nm of peak torque available that can sprint the car from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds. The range is also more at 600 km on a single charge from its larger 114 kWh battery pack.

The Jaguar i-Pace is caable of covering nearly 480 kms on a single charge. It gets two electric motors, churning out 395 bhp of power and 696 Nm of peak torque. the EV also gets an AWD (all-wheel drive) system. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.

