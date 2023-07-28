Audi e-tron Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi e-tron comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The e-tron measures 5,014 mm in length, 1,976 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,928 mm. A five-seat model, Audi e-tron sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi e-tron price starts at ₹ 99.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.16 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi e-tron comes in 2 variants. Audi e-tron top variant price is ₹ 1.16 Cr.
₹99.99 Lakhs*
308 bhp 540 Nm
245 kmph
379 km
₹1.16 Cr*
402 bhp 664 Nm
200 kmph
484 km
*Ex-showroom price
