In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs e-tron Sportback Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|E-tron sportback
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|379-484 km/charge
|484 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|71 kWh
|95 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-