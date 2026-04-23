Audi RS e-tron GT silently delisted from India website, points towards discontinuation

Audi India has silently delisted the RS e-tron GT from its website, hinting at a possible discontinuation of both models on our shores. The electric sedan was imported as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) model, with its last recorded starting price at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The latest development points fingers to a diminishing sedan portfolio heavily affected by waning demand.

Audi RS e-tron GT:

The Audi RS e-tron GT was the last RS-badged sedan available in the country and the last model to wear the esteemed badge before the RS Q8 launched. Entering the market in 2021, it carried an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is part of an 800-volt EV architecture enabling DC fast charging at speeds of up to 270 kW. While the standard model delivered a single-charge range of 500 km, the RS variant returned 481 km.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi e-tron GT 93.4 kWh 93.4 kWh 401 km 401 km ₹ 1.72 Cr Compare View Offers Audi S5 Sportback 2994 cc 2994 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 80.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i7 101.7 kWh 101.7 kWh 625 km 625 km ₹ 2.05 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQS 107.8 kWh 107.8 kWh 857 km 857 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 107.8 kWh 107.8 kWh 526 km 526 km ₹ 2.45 Cr Compare View Offers BMW i5 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 516 km 516 km ₹ 1.20 Cr Compare View Offers

The RS e-tron GT featured a dual-motor setup, producing 637 bhp and 830 Nm of peak torque. With this, it made the 0-100 kmph sprint within 3.3 seconds before topping out at 250 kmph.

Stepping inside revealed sporty interiors with good fit and finish and a driver-focused layout. The front row was fitted with bucket seats, which could be had with ventilation and heating. Further features include three-zone climate control and 30-colour ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen paired with a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

With Audi having delisted the RS e-tron GT, there is now only one performance-focused electric grand tourer in the country, which is the Porsche Taycan.

Also Read : Audi SQ8 to debut in India on March 17

Audi S5 Sportback:

Audi S5 Sportback

The RS e-tron GT is not the first to go this month, with Audi having recently delisted the S5 Sportback as well.

Similar to the e-tron GT, the Audi S5 Sportback was the last S-badged sedan available on our shores, as well as the last performance-focused sedan following the exit of the R8 and the RS 5.

The car was powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that sent 350 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque to all four wheels via the Quattro technology. With this, it could make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.8 seconds, all before it reached its 250 kmph top speed

The S5 Sportback boasted premium interiors with leather and alcantara options, also following a driver-focused design. Features include a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, HUD, Audi Park Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and a panoramic sunroof.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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