New Audi Q4 e-tron revealed with new tech, OLED lights and more range

Although the Audi Q4 e-tron is among the best-selling EVs from the German carmaker, it has been on sale since 2021, with its last major update taking place in 2024. So it only makes sense the Four Rings would roll out a proper mid-cycle refresh for the new model year. To this effect, the compact electric SUV sees updates across design, interior, charging tech and overall range.

The Q4 e-tron remains largely unchanged on the outside, but it does receive updated lighting elements. The front fascia comes wearing LED DRLs with segmented lighting signatures that can be customised via the infotainment. At the rear, second-generation OLED tail lamps have been introduced, offering improved visibility and additional functionality, including proximity-based alerts.

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The model continues to be offered in both SUV and Sportback body styles. Boot capacity stands at 515 litres, which can be expanded to 1,487 litres with the rear seats folded. Quattro variants also see an increase in towing capacity, now rated at up to 1,800 kg. An electric tailgate is offered as standard.

Audi Q4 e-tron: Revamped cabin

The updated cabin layout incorporates a triple-screen setup with improved connectivity and integrated voice-based assistance features.

Stepping inside the electric Q4 reveals a refreshed cabin layout that centres around a new digital interface with three total displays. The setup includes an 11.9-inch digital cluster paired with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, as well as an optional 12-inch passenger display. The system supports enhanced connected features, including voice commands and ChatGPT integration. Additional updates include dual wireless charging pads, a redesigned centre console, and updated ambient lighting elements.

Audi Q4 e-tron: Battery, range and charging

The Q4 e-tron gets a more efficient rear electric motor, an improved transmission, and more software-led changes that have increased overall range by up to 32 km, depending on the variant

On the powertrain front, Audi claims to have brought in a more efficient rear motor, resulting in a claimed range of up to 592 km (WLTP) on the Q4 Sportback e-tron performance variant. Buyers can choose between two battery configurations, 63 kWh and 82 kWh (gross).

Charging capability has also been improved. Quattro variants with the 82 kWh battery now support charging speeds of up to 185 kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in approximately 27 minutes under optimal conditions. What’s more, a 10-minute charge can add up to 185 km of range. The model also introduces bidirectional charging, enabling Vehicle-to-Load functionality, and in select markets, Vehicle-to-Home capability. Battery preconditioning is included to improve charging efficiency.

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Audi Q4 e-tron: Safety systems

The electric Q4 continues to be offered in both standard SUV and Sportback bodystyles

On the safety front, Audi has equipped the Q4 e-tron with a broad range of driver aids. Standard features include parking assist with distance display, cruise control with speed limiter, lane departure warning with emergency assist, traffic sign recognition, and driver attention monitoring. The SUV also gets active front assist with emergency braking, turn assist, and front cross-traffic alert.

Higher variants can be had with adaptive driving assistant plus, which supports acceleration, braking, lane-keeping, and distance management. At speeds above 90 kmph, the system can also assist with lane changes when prompted by the driver. Additional systems include trained parking, reverse assist, park assist plus, and a 360-degree camera system are available depending on the variant. Audi claims the SUV can further employ online data to maintain lane positioning even in the absence of clear road markings.

Audi Q4 e-tron: Pricing and availability

It retains its muscular stance with short overhangs and large wheels, while the Singleframe is now color-matched to the body.

The updated Q4 e-tron is set to be launched in Europe starting May 2026, with deliveries expected to begin sometime between the June-July period. Pricing in Germany starts at €47,500 ( ₹52.47 lakh) for the base SUV variant, with higher-spec quattro versions ranging between €55,900 and €59,000 ( ₹61.76 - 65.18 lakh). The Sportback commands a premium of over €1,950 ( ₹2.15 lakh) over the standard SUV variants.

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