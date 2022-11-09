HT Auto
India-bound Audi Q8 e-tron unveiled with range of 600 kms

Audi has replaced the e-tron sold in India with the new Q8 e-tron. The EV, which churns out 496 hp, is expected to hit Indian market soon.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2022, 09:33 AM
Audi has rebranded its e-tron family with the debut of the Q8 e-tron and its Sportback version. It comes with design changes, two new battery packs, more range and improved performance.
Audi's e-tron family has been revamped fully as old members have been replaced by four new fully-electric models. Audi has taken the covers off the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback. The Q8 e-tron will replace the e-tron electric SUV sold by the German carmaker earlier in global markets, including in India. All four models come with several design changes compared to the previous family members, have new battery packs that enhance their range as well as performance.

The e-tron, the first member of the Audi's EV family, has now been replaced by the Q8 e-tron. The German carmaker chose to rebrand as part of its first major upgrade since launch back in 2018. Audi has unveiled both the standard and the Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron. The new model is also expected to hit Indian markets soon to replace the older e-tron. When launched, it will take on the likes of BMW iX electric SUV as well as the upcoming Mercedes EQB.

Audi has made changes on the outside in the new generation Q8 e-tron model. There are design tweaks on the with a redesigned grille. At the rear too, the lights and the LED bar that runs across the entire length of the tailgate have been redesigned as well. While the Q8 e-tron remains essentially an SUV, the Q8 e-tron Sportback is more of a coupe version of it with a swooping roofline.

Step inside, and the changes, though minimal, are obvious. Audi has used recycled materials on the dashboard. There are three screens including the digital drive display, a 10-inch infotainment screen, and the third, located just below it, controls functions like climate control among others.

The biggest change has happened on the performance side of things. The Q8 e-tron, which only offered 484 kms of range, will now offer up to 582 kms. This is thanks to a larger battery size which has grown from 64 kWh to 95 kWh. The Q8 e-tron SUV generates 300 kW of maximum power and 664 Nm of peak torque. The Sportback version offers more range, which goes up to 600 kms. The SQ8, which also comes with the largest battery pack, offers 370 kW of power and a staggering 973 Nm of peak torque and up to 513-km range on a single charge.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2022, 09:33 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Q8 Q8 e-tron
