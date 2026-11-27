Bentley Motors will launch its first all-electric vehicle, the Torcal , in India in the second half of 2027. According to a PTI report, the British luxury carmaker has also ruled out local manufacturing or assembly. Chairman and CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser said all models sold in India will continue to be imported from the company's Crewe headquarters in the UK.

Torcal to arrive in 2027

The Torcal is scheduled to enter production in mid-2027, with initial customer deliveries expected from the summer. Bentley will begin introducing the electric model in the UK, Europe and the US before expanding to China and other markets.

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Walliser said the company is prioritising the experience expected from a Bentley rather than making its electric powertrain the central selling point. The company plans to launch in India in the second half of 2027.

The company is taking a more flexible approach to electrification as demand and market conditions differ across regions. Bentley has also pushed back its earlier plan to become an entirely electric carmaker. The transition will now happen after 2035, although a final date has not been decided.

"To be fully electric, we did not announce our final timing. We postponed it. It will be post 2035, but we cannot go in for more details as we really have to adapt ourselves to the demand from the market," he said.

No plans for local production

Despite changes to import duties under the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), Bentley does not intend to establish a manufacturing or assembly operation in India. Walliser said the engineering and craftsmanship involved in its vehicles, along with customer preference for their British origins, made importing them from Crewe the preferred approach.

"No, actually, (vehicles) will always come from Crewe (Bentley HQ). We will never, whatever is tariff or anything else, react on an assembly or manufacturing side," he said.

FTA expected to support growth

The trade agreement provides for import duty reductions on qualifying British-made cars over five years. Walliser said the benefits currently apply to internal combustion engine models such as the Bentayga SUV, rather than hybrid or battery electric vehicles.

Bentley expects the agreement to improve its growth prospects in India, which Walliser described as a relatively stable and predictable market amid geopolitical uncertainty. He said the announcement of lower duties had affected demand last year, as some buyers delayed purchases in anticipation of price reductions.

Mulliner sees potential in India

Bentley also expects its Mulliner personalisation division to find more customers in India as demand for bespoke features grows. The company has not received specific requests for India-themed editions yet, but expects interest to develop as its market presence expands.

"There is no demand for the moment, but we are at the moment building up everything. So I expect it will come," he said. Walliser added that Indian-inspired designs should be developed using local creative input: "The content must come from India, not from Crewe."

(With inputs from PTI)

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