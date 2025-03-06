In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|Xc90
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|484 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|48 Volt
|Charging Time
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