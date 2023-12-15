Saved Articles

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55

1.36 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Key Specs
Battery Capacity114 Kwh
Max Speed200 Kmph
Range600 Km
Charging Time31 Minutes
View all Q8 Sportback e-tron specs and features

Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 Latest Updates

Q8 Sportback e-tron is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.36 Crore. It offers many

  • Transmission: Automatic
  • BootSpace: 528 litres
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 Price

    55
    ₹1.36 Crore*On-Road Price
    114 KWh
    200 Kmph
    600 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,30,60,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    5,30,776
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,36,45,276
    EMI@2,93,290/mo
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    114 kWh
    Driving Range
    600 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.6 seconds
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Max Motor Performance
    402 bhp 664 Nm
    Charging Time
    31 minutes
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Speed
    200 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    255 / 50 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Adaptive Air Suspension
    Rear Suspension
    Adaptive Air Suspension
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 50 R20
    Length
    4915 mm
    Wheelbase
    2928 mm
    Height
    1632 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2585 kg
    Width
    1976 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    528 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10.1 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 EMI
    EMI2,63,961 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,22,80,748
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,22,80,748
    Interest Amount
    35,56,922
    Payable Amount
    1,58,37,670

    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron other Variants

    50
    ₹1.24 Crore*On-Road Price
    95 KWh
    200 Kmph
    505 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,18,20,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    4,82,958
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,23,57,458
    EMI@2,65,610/mo
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Alternatives

    BMW iX

    BMW iX xDrive 40

    1.16 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Q8 Sportback... vs iX
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron 55

    99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Q8 Sportback... vs e-tron
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace HSE

    1.06 - 1.12 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Q8 Sportback... vs I-Pace
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC

    1.07 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Q8 Sportback... vs EQC

