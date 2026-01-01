The Q8 Sportback e-tron 55, featuring a 114 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 600 Km, is priced at ₹1.37 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 600 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 is powered by a 114 kWh battery pack that allows for 600 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 31 minutes.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 include the Audi e-tron Sportback priced between ₹1.2 Cr - 1.26 Cr and the Audi Q8 e-tron priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.27 Cr.
The Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.