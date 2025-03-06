In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 sportback e-tron
|Xc90
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Cr
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|505-600 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|48 Volt
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|-