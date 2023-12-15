Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|95 Kwh
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|Range
|505 Km
|Charging Time
|31 Minutes
Q8 Sportback e-tron is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q8 Sportback e-tron 50 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.24 Crore. It offers many
Q8 Sportback e-tron is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q8 Sportback e-tron 50 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.24 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: