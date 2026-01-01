The Q8 Sportback e-tron 50, featuring a 95 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 505 Km, is priced at ₹1.23 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Q8 Sportback e-tron 50 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 505 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q8 Sportback e-tron 50 is powered by a 95 kWh battery pack that allows for 505 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 31 minutes.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Q8 Sportback e-tron 50 include the Audi e-tron Sportback priced between ₹1.2 Cr - 1.26 Cr and the Audi Q8 e-tron priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.27 Cr.
The Q8 Sportback e-tron 50 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.