HT Auto

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Images

Check out the latest images of Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
All
Exterior
Interior

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron News

The Audi Q8 e-tron is an electric SUV whereas the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is the coupe SUV version.
Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open
10 Aug 2023
Audi released this silhouetted image of the 2023 Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback SUVs ahead of their global debut on November 9.
Audi to debut Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, may get up to 600-km range
7 Nov 2022
Audi Q6 e-tron gets a total of three screens - an OLED gauge cluster, an infotainment touchscreen and one front-passenger dedicated touchscreen.
2025 Audi Q6 e-tron gets tons of screens; AR-based HUD. Will it come to India?
4 Sept 2023
Delhi Police along with Traffic Police officials conducts a Carcade Rehearsals for the G20 Delegates ahead of G20 summit at Kartavya Path in New Delhi
Indian government to lease 20 armoured Audi cars for G20 Summit 2023
26 Aug 2023
The Audi Q8 facelift has been teased with reprofiled taillights ahead of its global debut on September 5
2024 Audi Q8 facelift teased ahead of global debut on September 5
26 Aug 2023
View all
 

Audi Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
View all
 

Trending Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi e-tron GT

    1.8 - 2.05 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Trending Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi e-tron GT

    1.8 - 2.05 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Check latest offers
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers