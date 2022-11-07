Audi to debut Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, may get up to 600-km range

Audi had earlier confirmed that the Q8 e-tron will be the successor of the nameplate associated with German carmaker's EV brand when the new-generation model debuts in 2026.

The rumours are now confirmed. Audi is officially getting ready to bid farewell to the e-tron and welcome the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron this week. Sharing a teaser image of the two electric cars, Audi announced that the global debut of the duo will take place on Wednesday, November 9. The model update of the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback has been on the agenda for a long time since the electric SUVs have been in the market since 2018. Though Audi didn't officially reveal the names of the models in its teaser, it gave away while mentioning them in the caption.

Audi shared the teaser on its social media channels saying will soon pull the curtain on the Q8 e-tron. The name change that Audi is making coincides with a facelift that may not have heavy changes as far design is concerned, but will have more at the technical level. The Q8 e-tron 50 will reportedly get a 95 kWh battery, the 55 so-called variants will have 115 kWh in their bottom.

The design of the two new electric vehicles will not vary too much from their predecessors. Both will come with the singleframe grille while the bumpers will receive some minor updated and the headlamps will receive new lighting technology. There could be slight design updates at the rear too.

In contrast, the update at the technical level is expected to be very high. According to reports, the electrical system of the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron will take a significant leap forward with the aim of closing the gap with rivals like the BMW iX or the Mercedes EQE SUV. The 110 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is likely to return a range that will exceed 600 kms on a single charge according to WLTP. The charging capacity could also increase significantly.

