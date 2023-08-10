Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open

Audi India has announced that they have opened bookings for the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron. The electric SUVs will be officially launched on 18th August and the booking amount has been set to ₹5 lakh. The main rival to Audi's electric SUVs is the Jaguar I-Pace and BMW iX.

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron have a WLTP-claimed range of 582 km and 600 km respectively. The Sportback has slightly more range because of its design which is more aerodynamic. The battery pack takes 31 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent and it takes 26 minutes to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent. The new Audi Q8 e-tron will be available in nine exterior colour options - Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige and Manhattan Grey. For interiors, the new Q8 e-tron offers three interior colour options – Okapi Brown, Pearl Beige and Black.

The Q8 is the flagship electric vehicle from Audi so it boasts every feature that Audi has to offer. It comes with adaptive air suspension which ensures that the ride quality is comfortable. There is digital matrix LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, B&O premium 3D sound system, 4-zone climate control, comfort seats and park assist with a 360-degree camera.

Watch: Audi Q8 etron: First drive review

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “We are just a few days away from the launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron – our newest electric vehicles. These cars were launched globally only a few months ago and we could not be more excited to bring these to India within the same global cycle. We are bringing the very best for our customers – a new design, increased battery capacity, enhanced range that is best-in-segment and a lot more features."

