Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Porsche Macan

In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹69.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.72 kmpl12.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo2.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds-
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,29,38795,03,701
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,00083,21,000
RTO
7,64,0008,32,100
Insurance
3,14,8873,50,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,1802,04,271
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver making the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-comprom...

ising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.

Read More

