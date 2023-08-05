HT Auto
Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023, its best-selling SUV across the world, in a new avatar. The refreshed GLC has undergone several updates and offers more features than before. Here is a quick look at what all has changed in the new GLC.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2023, 11:47 AM
First Published Date: 05 Aug 2023, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: GLC Mercedes Benz

