Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs Porsche Macan

In 2023 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹69.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl12.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine2.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds-
Driving Range
1246 Km802.75
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,07,08395,03,701
Ex-Showroom Price
93,00,00083,21,000
RTO
12,16,5008,32,100
Insurance
3,90,0833,50,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,34,4352,04,271
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver making the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-comprom...

ising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.

Read More

    Latest News

    Range Rover Evoque 2020. (HT Auto Photo)
    Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
    13 Dec 2023
    Range Rover Electric promises to deliver performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8 and get class-leading all-terrain capability.
    Range Rover Electric teased as road testing begins, promises V8 level performance and class-leading off-roading capacity
    13 Dec 2023
    Tata Communications will deploy its cloud-first, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology, connecting all of JLR’s 128 sites worldwide.
    JLR strengthens partnership with Tata Communications for future connected cars
    13 Dec 2023
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 635 hp, 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.
    Range Rover Sport SV and PHEV variants listed on website. Check details
    26 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    A look at the front profile of 2022 Range Rover SUV.
    Range Rover 2022: First impressions
    26 Aug 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    Land Rover had launched the facelift version of the Range Rover Velar SUV in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Range Rover Velar SUV review: Luxury powerhouse for the elite
    8 Nov 2023
