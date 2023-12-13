In 2023 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs 93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs 69.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base.
Range Rover Velar: 1998 cc engine, 15.2 kmpl mileage.
Macan: 1984 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
