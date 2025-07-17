HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Range Rover Velar Autobiography Launched In India, Prices Start At 84.90 Lakh

Range Rover Velar Autobiography launched in India, prices start at 89.90 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2025, 13:50 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Range Rover Velar Autobiography packs more creature comfort features over the Dynamic SE trim, while retaining the same powertrain.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography
The Range Rover Velar Autobiography commands a ₹5 lakh premium over the Dynamic SE trim and packs even more premium materials and equipment
Range Rover Velar Autobiography
The Range Rover Velar Autobiography commands a ₹5 lakh premium over the Dynamic SE trim and packs even more premium materials and equipment
View Personalised Offers on
Land Rover Range Rover Velar arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

JLR’s Range Rover has announced the launch of the new Range Rover Velar Autobiography variant in India, bringing a more luxurious variant to the SUV. The Range Rover Velar Autobiography is priced at 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it 5 lakh more expensive than the Dynamic SE variant.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography: What’s New?

The Range Rover Velar Autobiography gets a host of enhancements promising an even more luxurious experience. The offering comes with a sliding panoramic roof, fully extended Windsor leather upholstery, Suedecloth headlining, and a Meridian 3D surround sound system. Other features include the 20-way massage electrically adjustable front seats, power-recline rear seats, configurable ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, an air purification system, and more.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Pace
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 72.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 75.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 67.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 76.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Range Rover Evoque Autobiography launched in India at 69.50 lakh. Check details

Range Rover Velar Autobiography
The Range Rover Velar Autobiography comes with a sliding panoramic roof, fully extended Windsor leather upholstery, Suedecloth headlining, and a Meridian 3D sound system
Range Rover Velar Autobiography
The Range Rover Velar Autobiography comes with a sliding panoramic roof, fully extended Windsor leather upholstery, Suedecloth headlining, and a Meridian 3D sound system

Visually, the Range Rover Velar Autobiography continues to get the signature floating roof, flush door handles and Pixel LED headlights with signature DRLs. The luxury SUV rides on 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels with Burnished Copper accents. The exterior look is completed by a contrasting black roof.

Speaking about the launch, Ryan Miller, Global Product and Services Director, Range Rover, said, “Range Rover Velar sits at the heart of the Range Rover family and has been a critical pillar of our growth in India. It has emotionally charged DNA and unquestionable pedigree, and we are excited to now introduce Autobiography on Range Rover Velar. Autobiography is an unmistakable expression of refinement and luxury. From the Suedecloth headlining and Full Extended Windsor Leather to the immersive Meridian™ 3D Surround Sound System, every detail is designed to create a sanctuary on wheels. Velar Autobiography is a true embodiment of Range Rover luxury – modern and compelling."

On the technology front, the Range Rover Velar Autobiography comes equipped with a 3D Surround Camera, Terrain Response 2, Electronic Air Suspension, Wade Sensing, and Adaptive Dynamics.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography: Specifications

Power on the Range Rover Velar Autobiography comes from the P250 petrol and D200 diesel engine options. The P250 petrol produces 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the D200 diesel with mild-hybrid technology churns out 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque.

The Range Rover Velar takes on offerings like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, and the like in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2025, 13:50 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.