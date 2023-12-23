In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs 53.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs 69.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base.
Wrangler: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage.
Macan: 1984 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
