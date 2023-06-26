Saved Articles

Porsche Macan On Road Price in Kochi

4 out of 5
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
4 out of 5
83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Macan Price in Kochi

Porsche Macan on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 1.04 Crore. The on road price for Porsche Macan top variant goes up to Rs. 1.70 Crore in Kochi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Porsche Macan Base₹ 1.04 Crore
Porsche Macan S₹ 1.70 Crore
...Read More

Porsche Macan Variant Wise Price List in Kochi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Base
₹1.04 Crore*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,21,000
RTO
17,47,410
Insurance
3,41,053
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
1,04,09,963
EMI@2,23,751/mo
S
₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
2995 cc
Automatic
View breakup

    Porsche Macan News

    Porsche Macan EV will be the automaker's second pure electric car, slated to launch in 2024.
    Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
    26 Jun 2023
    Porsche Macan EV is slated to launch in 2024.
    Porsche Macan EV to promise 603 hp and 1000 Nm
    16 Nov 2022
    Porsche Macan EV during testing
    Porsche Macan EV delayed to 2024 over slow software development
    17 Oct 2022
    The Porsche Taycan and the Porsche Macan crash through a brick wall. (Image: Twitter/112 Comunidad de Madrid)
    Costly crash: Porsche Taycan hits Macan, smashes against wall
    25 Aug 2022
    The Macan EV is currently under development and will share components with Audi Q6 e-Tron.
    Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan EVs, launch likely next year
    22 Aug 2022
    Porsche Macan Videos

    <p>With mixed sportscar and SUV DNA, this new Porsche is a unique package. Here's our video review.</p>
    Porsche Macan S Diesel Review
    21 Aug 2014
    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    <p>We drive the Cayenne S diesel in snowy Austria.</p>
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    29 Dec 2012
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    21 Dec 2012
    Porsche Macan FAQs

    The Porsche Macan Base is priced on the road at Rs 1,04,09,963 in Kochi.
    The RTO Charges for the Porsche Macan Base in Kochi is Rs 17,47,410.
    The Porsche Macan Base's insurance charges in Kochi are Rs 3,41,053.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Macan base variant in Kochi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 83,21,000, RTO - Rs. 17,47,410, Insurance - Rs. 3,41,053, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Macan in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,04,09,963.
    The top model of the Porsche Macan is the Porsche S, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,70,04,116 in Kochi.
    Porsche Macan's on-road price in Kochi starts at Rs. 1,04,09,963 and rises to Rs. 1,70,04,116. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

