What is the on-road price of Porsche Macan in Kochi? The Porsche Macan Base is priced on the road at Rs 1,04,09,963 in Kochi.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Macan in Kochi? The RTO Charges for the Porsche Macan Base in Kochi is Rs 17,47,410.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Macan in Kochi? The Porsche Macan Base's insurance charges in Kochi are Rs 3,41,053.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Macan in Kochi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Macan base variant in Kochi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 83,21,000, RTO - Rs. 17,47,410, Insurance - Rs. 3,41,053, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Macan in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,04,09,963.

What is the on-road price of Porsche Macan Top Model? The top model of the Porsche Macan is the Porsche S, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,70,04,116 in Kochi.