Auto recap, April 18: Tesla Model Y spotted, Porsche Macan S and GTS discontinued and more

The automotive sector is known for its rapid changes, which can pose challenges in staying informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, April 18.

Volkswagen Golf GTI colour options unveiled

Volkswagen is set to introduce the Golf GTI to the Indian market. This model will be available in limited quantities and will exclusively be sold through online platforms. The hot hatchback will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU). The available color options for the new Golf GTI have now been disclosed, featuring four choices: Kings Red Premium Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother-of-Pearl, and Moonstone Grey.

The VW Golf GTI features a 2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This combination produces 245 bhp and provides a maximum torque of 370 Nm to the front wheels.

Tesla Model Y spotted

Tesla has begun testing the 2025 Model Y on the roads of India. The electric vehicle, covered in camouflage, was seen alongside the earlier version of the Model Y. Previously, it was also spotted on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Various reports indicate that Tesla intends to open its first dealership in Mumbai, where it will initially sell fully imported electric vehicles in India. Furthermore, Tesla has started the recruitment process in India, signalling that its operations will soon commence.

The brand is expected to launch the Model Y in the Indian market initially, a sensible choice considering the worldwide demand for SUVs. The Model Y provides the advantage of increased ground clearance, an essential attribute for vehicles in India due to the state of the roads. In the past, Tesla tested an earlier version of the Model 3, which faced several difficulties concerning its ground clearance.

Porsche Macan S and GTS discontinued

Porsche has officially ceased the production of petrol variants of the Macan SUV in India. The Macan S and GTS models have been discontinued and removed from the brand's website for the Indian market. Although new orders for the Macan S or GTS are no longer possible, HT Auto reports that some last units may still be available through select dealers.

The global phase-out of petrol-powered Macan models began in April of the previous year, with plans for the model to be completely withdrawn from all markets by 2026. Currently, the only model available in India is the entry-level Porsche Macan, which features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 261 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, with a price tag of ₹96.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

