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Audi e-tron 50

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.07 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

e-tron 50

e-tron 50 Prices

The e-tron 50, featuring a 71 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 379 km, is priced at ₹1.07 Crore (ex-showroom).

e-tron 50 Range

The e-tron 50 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 379 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

e-tron 50 Colours

The e-tron 50 is available in 8 colour options: Galaxy Blue Metallic, Typhoon Gray Metallic, Catalunya Red Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.

e-tron 50 Battery & Range

The e-tron 50 is powered by a 71 kWh battery pack that allows for 379 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 300 kW.

e-tron 50 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the e-tron 50 include the Audi Q8 e-tron priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.27 Cr and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr.

e-tron 50 Specs & Features

The e-tron 50 has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Audi e-tron 50 Price

e-tron 50

₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,16,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
4,21,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,91,604
EMI@2,29,804/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi e-tron 50 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous Motors
Battery Capacity
71 kWh
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
379 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Motor Power
300 kW
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 540 Nm
Max Speed
190 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air Suspension
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20

Capacity

Bootspace
660 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5014 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm
Kerb Weight
2445 kg
Height
1686 mm
Width
1976 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Audi e-tron 50 EMI
EMI2,06,824 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
96,22,443
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
96,22,443
Interest Amount
27,86,987
Payable Amount
1,24,09,430

Audi e-tron other Variants

e-tron 55

₹1.24 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,63,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
4,84,616
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,24,02,116
EMI@2,66,570/mo
Add to Compare
Close

e-tron 55 Technology

₹1.30 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,24,63,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
5,07,754
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,30,25,254
EMI@2,79,964/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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