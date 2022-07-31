In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQC vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqc
|Xc90
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|471 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|80 kwh
|48 Volt
|Charging Time
|41 Hrs
|-