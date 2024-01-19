Volvo rolls out 10,000th made-in-India car

Volvo Car India has achieved a new milestone as the automaker produced its 10,000th made-in-India vehicle in the country. The 10,000th car to roll out was the Volvo XC40 Recharge, a sign of the brand’s growing popularity in the premium electric vehicle segment. The Swedish carmaker’s manufacturing facility is located in Hoskote, near Bengaluru, and assembles a host of models including the XC90, XC60, S90, XC40 Recharge and the recently introduced C40 Recharge.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge was the 10,000th model to be produced at India plant but the XC60 SUV has been the most popular offering for the brand in Indi

Volvo India began local assembly of its vehicles in 2017. The XC90 SUV was the brand’s first car to be assembled in the country. However, the Volvo XC60 has proven to be its most popular offering with over 4,000 units assembled in India so far, accounting for about 40 per cent of the total models produced at the plant. The facility is EV-ready building the XC40 and C40 Recharge models for India.

Also Read : Volvo clocks over 30% increase in sales in 2023, XC60 remains its bestseller

Volvo produced about 4,000 units of the XC60 in India since it began assembly operations in 2017

Speaking about achieving the new milestone, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director - Volvo Car India, said, “It is indeed a matter of pride for the company to have reached this milestone in a short period in spite of nearly three years of pandemic disruptions. The steady increase of capacities at Bangalore reflects our commitment to India’s luxury mobility segment. The honour of being the ten thousandth car goes to our first Pure electric offering, XC40 Recharge which continues to showcase consumer confidence. I am beholden to Volvo Car India’s entire ecosystem that has made this milestone possible."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volvo XC40 Recharge 78Kwh 180 kmph 418 ₹ 55.90 Lakhs Compare Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 192 kmph 708 km ₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Lexus NX 2494.0 Multiple Both ₹ 64.90 - 71.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG eHS 16.6 kWh 210 Kmph 52 Km ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs View Details BMW iX1 66.4 KWh 180 Kmph 440 Km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 180 Kmph 530 Km ₹ 61.25 Lakhs Compare

Gao Feng, Production Head, Volvo Car India, said, “Rolling out the ten thousandth car is indeed a major milestone for our plant. Since 2017 we have been increasing our capacities to meet customer demand and have also continuously undertaken skill upgradation leading to the successful assembly of EVs. Our plant also holds the proud distinction of having rolled out India’s first domestically assembled EV, our XC40 Recharge."

Not just India but Volvo is going electric globally too with more and more EVs finding their ground in the company’s portfolio. Volvo discontinued the XC40 SUV last year in India, its most affordable offering, citing higher demand for the XC40 Recharge as the reason. The electric derivative is now the brand’s most accessible offering at ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is expected to introduce more models including the EX90 soon.

Having begun operations in 2007, Volvo operates out of 25 dealerships across the country located in major metros including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

First Published Date: