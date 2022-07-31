HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Benz Eqc To Porsche Taycan: Top Luxury Electric Cars In India

Mercedes-Benz EQC to Porsche Taycan: Top luxury electric cars in India

Mercedes-Benz EQC is among the most appealing electric cars in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2022, 13:06 PM
The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first EV to enter the luxury space in India.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first EV to enter the luxury space in India.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first EV to enter the luxury space in India.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first EV to enter the luxury space in India.

Electric cars are increasingly finding a stronger foothold in India. With the increasing popularity of electric cars, automakers too are focusing on bringing new models in the segment; not only mass-market brands such as Tata Motors, Hyundai, or MG Motors but several luxury car brands too have introduced their respective electric cars in the country market. These luxury carmakers include Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Volvo and Jaguar.

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQE is more profitable than E-Class, claims the OEM)

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the EQC electric crossover, while Audi and BMW launched e-Tron GT and iX. Jaguar too, brought its i-Pace, while Volvo became the latest luxury car brand to introduce its electric car XC40 Recharge. Here are the top luxury electric cars available in India.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
 
₹1.5 - 2.1 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 15.4 kmpl
₹1.91 - 2.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs7 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs7 Sportback
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹1.94 - 1.97 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Like the ICE-powered luxury car segment, Mercedes-Benz is the bestselling brand in the premium luxury segment. Mercedes-Benz EQC is the mid-size SUV from the brand's EQ sub-brand which has been dedicated to electric vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes promising a 386 km range on a single charge and an acceleration capacity of 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Audi e-Tron GT

Audi e-Tron GT comes as Audi's response to the demand for premium electric cars in the Indian market. This luxury EV can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, and it can run 500 km on a single charge, which makes it very appealing to consumers who seek practicality with luxury.

BMW iX

BMW iX comes as a high-performance electric car. Available in two variants in India, it comes as BMW's answer to Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-Tron GT. The two variants of this car are - xDrive40 and xDrive50. BMW iX xDrive40 develops a maximum output of 322 hp and a maximum torque of 630 Nm. The BMW iX xDrive50 variant develops a maximum output of 523 hp and a maximum torque of 765 Nm.

Jaguar iPace

The new Jaguar I Pace is an all-electric SUV that makes a staggering 400 hp power and 696 Nm of torque from its dual electric. Powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the I Pace can go 480 km on a single charge. Prices for this car starts at 1.06 crore.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge is the latest addition to the Indian luxury electric car market. It comes as the most affordable luxury electric SUV in India. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is priced from 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The XC40 Recharge is capable of running 335 km on a single charge, thanks to the 78 kWh battery pack.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan is one of the most exciting cars in the segment. This sportscar with the Porsche DNA comes with a suave design and high performance. It is capable of running 354 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2022, 13:05 PM IST
TAGS: BMW iX Mercedes Benz EQC Jaguar I Pace Audi e Tron GT Porsche Taycan BMW Audi Mercedes Benz Porsche Jaguar electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Drunk driving in UK? You could face a year in jail or a fine up to ₹2.4 lakh
Drunk driving in UK? You could face a year in jail or a fine up to 2.4 lakh
Australia follows European Union, bans new ICE vehicle sales from 2035
Australia follows European Union, bans new ICE vehicle sales from 2035
This rare Porsche Type 597 created for the German army is up for sale
This rare Porsche Type 597 created for the German army is up for sale
Odisha CM flags off electric buses and e-autos for Bhubaneswar city
Odisha CM flags off electric buses and e-autos for Bhubaneswar city
Ducati earns 5.4% revenue in first six months of 2022
Ducati earns 5.4% revenue in first six months of 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city