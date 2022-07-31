Mercedes-Benz EQC to Porsche Taycan: Top luxury electric cars in India

Electric cars are increasingly finding a stronger foothold in India. With the increasing popularity of electric cars, automakers too are focusing on bringing new models in the segment; not only mass-market brands such as Tata Motors, Hyundai, or MG Motors but several luxury car brands too have introduced their respective electric cars in the country market. These luxury carmakers include Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Volvo and Jaguar.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the EQC electric crossover, while Audi and BMW launched e-Tron GT and iX. Jaguar too, brought its i-Pace, while Volvo became the latest luxury car brand to introduce its electric car XC40 Recharge. Here are the top luxury electric cars available in India.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Like the ICE-powered luxury car segment, Mercedes-Benz is the bestselling brand in the premium luxury segment. Mercedes-Benz EQC is the mid-size SUV from the brand's EQ sub-brand which has been dedicated to electric vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes promising a 386 km range on a single charge and an acceleration capacity of 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

Audi e-Tron GT

Audi e-Tron GT comes as Audi's response to the demand for premium electric cars in the Indian market. This luxury EV can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, and it can run 500 km on a single charge, which makes it very appealing to consumers who seek practicality with luxury.

BMW iX

BMW iX comes as a high-performance electric car. Available in two variants in India, it comes as BMW's answer to Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-Tron GT. The two variants of this car are - xDrive40 and xDrive50. BMW iX xDrive40 develops a maximum output of 322 hp and a maximum torque of 630 Nm. The BMW iX xDrive50 variant develops a maximum output of 523 hp and a maximum torque of 765 Nm.

Jaguar iPace

The new Jaguar I Pace is an all-electric SUV that makes a staggering 400 hp power and 696 Nm of torque from its dual electric. Powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the I Pace can go 480 km on a single charge. Prices for this car starts at ₹1.06 crore.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge is the latest addition to the Indian luxury electric car market. It comes as the most affordable luxury electric SUV in India. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is priced from ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The XC40 Recharge is capable of running 335 km on a single charge, thanks to the 78 kWh battery pack.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan is one of the most exciting cars in the segment. This sportscar with the Porsche DNA comes with a suave design and high performance. It is capable of running 354 km on a single charge.

