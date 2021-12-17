BMW iX, Audi e tron, Mercedes EQC, Jaguar iPace: Price, range, charging compared

Among the German carmakers, Mercedes-Benz has been first to offer an electric car in India with the EQC. Launched about a year ago, the first batch of the EQC got sold out. Jaguar i-Pace was the next electric SUV to hit the Indian markets in March this year. It was followed by the Audi e-tron in September.

Here is a quick comparison between the four luxury EVs in India. PRICE All the four electric luxury SUVs are priced in excess of ₹1 crore price bracket. BMW is offering two variants of the iX priced at ₹1.16 crore, which has already been sold out. It is one of the most expensive offerings in the segment. Compared to the BMW iX, the price of the Mercedes EQC in India is ₹1.07 crore (ex-showroom). The price of Audi e-tron starts from ₹1.01 crore (ex-showroom) while the Jaguar i-Pace costs ₹1.06 Crore.

Among the four electric luxury SUVs, Audi e-tron offers more versions than one. It has a Sportback version which costs ₹1.19 crore, a GT version that comes at ₹1.80 crore and a RS GT version priced at ₹2.05 crore (ex-showroom).