The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella marks a historic milestone as the first-ever all-electric SUV from Toyota for the Indian market. Built on the dedicated HEARTECT-e platform, this mid-size electric SUV combines Toyota’s legendary reliability with advanced battery technology to compete in the rapidly growing premium EV segment.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Price in India 2026

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is positioned as a premium offering. Based on the latest market data and variant reveals, the expected ex-showroom prices are:

Variant Battery Capacity Expected Price (Ex-Showroom) Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 61 kWh ₹ 23.60 Lakh

Key Performance and Range Specifications

The 2026 Urban Cruiser Ebella offers one 61 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers the front-mounted electric motor making 128 kW and 193 Nm. Toyota claims a driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge for this variant. The battery is compatible with both AC and DC fast charging and can be had with an 8-year battery warranty, assured buyback, and Battery-as-a-Service options in an attempt to address long-term ownership anxieties.

Modern Design and Exterior Highlights

The Urban Cruiser EV follows Toyota’s global "Hammerhead" design language, giving it a sharp and futuristic aesthetic:

Front Fascia: Closed-off grille with sleek triangular LED headlights and segmented DRLs.

Closed-off grille with sleek triangular LED headlights and segmented DRLs. Side Profile: Muscular wheel arches with 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and unique C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

Muscular wheel arches with 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and unique C-pillar mounted rear door handles. Dimensions: A length of 4,285 mm and a generous 2,700 mm wheelbase ensure a spacious cabin.

Premium Interior and Features

The cabin of the 2026 model is designed for maximum comfort and technological integration:

Dual-Screen Dashboard: A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system.

A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. Luxury Comforts: Top variants include ventilated front seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

Top variants include ventilated front seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a fixed panoramic glass roof. Smart Tech: Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless phone charging, and a premium JBL audio system.

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless phone charging, and a premium JBL audio system. Utility: Reclining and sliding rear seats provide flexible boot space, which starts at 238 litres.

Safety and Advanced Driver Assistance

Safety is a core pillar for the Urban Cruiser Ebella. The vehicle is engineered to meet 5-star Bharat NCAP standards.

Level 2 ADAS: Includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Standard Safety: Seven airbags, 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).