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TOYOTA Urban Cruiser Ebella

₹23.6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella marks a historic milestone as the first-ever all-electric SUV from Toyota for the Indian market. Built on the dedicated HEARTECT-e platform, this mid-size electric SUV combines Toyota’s legendary reliability with advanced battery technology to compete in the rapidly growing premium EV segment.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Price in India 2026

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is positioned as a premium offering. Based on the latest market data and variant reveals, the expected ex-showroom prices are:

VariantBattery CapacityExpected Price (Ex-Showroom)
Urban Cruiser Ebella E361 kWh 23.60 Lakh

Key Performance and Range Specifications

The 2026 Urban Cruiser Ebella offers one 61 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers the front-mounted electric motor making 128 kW and 193 Nm. Toyota claims a driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge for this variant. The battery is compatible with both AC and DC fast charging and can be had with an 8-year battery warranty, assured buyback, and Battery-as-a-Service options in an attempt to address long-term ownership anxieties.

Modern Design and Exterior Highlights

The Urban Cruiser EV follows Toyota’s global "Hammerhead" design language, giving it a sharp and futuristic aesthetic:

  • Front Fascia: Closed-off grille with sleek triangular LED headlights and segmented DRLs.
  • Side Profile: Muscular wheel arches with 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and unique C-pillar mounted rear door handles.
  • Dimensions: A length of 4,285 mm and a generous 2,700 mm wheelbase ensure a spacious cabin.

Premium Interior and Features

The cabin of the 2026 model is designed for maximum comfort and technological integration:

  • Dual-Screen Dashboard: A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system.
  • Luxury Comforts: Top variants include ventilated front seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a fixed panoramic glass roof.
  • Smart Tech: Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless phone charging, and a premium JBL audio system.
  • Utility: Reclining and sliding rear seats provide flexible boot space, which starts at 238 litres.

Safety and Advanced Driver Assistance

Safety is a core pillar for the Urban Cruiser Ebella. The vehicle is engineered to meet 5-star Bharat NCAP standards.

  • Level 2 ADAS: Includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Standard Safety: Seven airbags, 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    160 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    543 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    0.8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    61 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    128 kW
View All Urban Cruiser Ebella SpecsView specs icon

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Variants

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella price starts at ₹ 23.6 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3
₹23.6 Lakhs*
61 kWh
543 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Latest Updates

Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella deliveries begin in India as first customer receives SUV in Odisha
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Toyota's new patent for EVs simulates manual driving skills, enhancing realism and safety in electric vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Ebella electric SUV in India, priced at ₹23.60 lakh, offering battery-as-a-service options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 May 2026
Toyota introduces its first all-electric SUV in India, the Urban Cruiser Ebella E3, priced at Rs 23.60 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 May 2026
Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Ebella, its first electric vehicle in India, competing with Hyundai's Creta Electric.Read Full Story

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella image
Rs. 23.6 LakhsOnwards-SUV7-447 L4285 mm1800 mm1640 mm5.2 metres-543 km--
Tata Sierra.evTata Sierra.ev imageRs. 18.79 LakhsOnwards-SUV-205447 L4340 mm1841 mm1750 mm5.32 metres-624 km--Urban Cruiser EbellaVSSierra.ev
Mahindra BE 6Mahindra BE 6 imageRs. 18.9 LakhsOnwards
4.4516
SUV7207 mm455 litres4371 mm1907 mm1627 mm5 metres6.7 seconds683 km8 Hours282 bhp, 380 NmUrban Cruiser EbellaVSBE 6
VinFast VF7VinFast VF7 imageRs. 21.89 LakhsOnwards
4.7136
SUV7-537 litres4550 mm1893 mm1596 mm-5.8 seconds510 km28 Minutes 10-70 %349 bhp, 500 NmUrban Cruiser EbellaVSVF7
Hyundai Creta EVHyundai Creta EV imageRs. 18.02 LakhsOnwards
4.6101
SUV--447 L4340 mm1790 mm1655 mm--510 km--Urban Cruiser EbellaVSCreta EV
Tata Harrier EVTata Harrier EV imageRs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
4.4187
SUV7-502 litres4607 mm2132 mm1740 mm5.75 metres6.3 seconds622 km25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger390 bhp, 504 NmUrban Cruiser EbellaVSHarrier EV

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Expert Review

By: Ayush Arya
By: Ayush Arya
4
Performance
5
Safety
4
Design
3
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Handsome DesignRide QualitySeveral Standard Safety Features

Cons

Small Boot CapacityLess features Compared To Rival

Toyota’s powertrain story in India has so far revolved around strong diesels like the Fortuner and Innova, and proven hybrids such as the Hyryder and Camry. With the Urban Cruiser Ebella, the brand is now taking its first proper step into the mass-market EV space. And while it shares its fundamentals with the e-Vitara, Toyota has clearly tried to make this electric SUV feel familiar to its own loyal audience.

The bumper design stays restrained, with functional aero elements at the corners and a piano-black lower section that adds some visual depth without going overboard.
The bumper design stays restrained, with functional aero elements at the corners and a piano-black lower section that adds some visual depth without going overboard.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Design

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At first glance, the Ebella’s proportions and overall silhouette instantly give away its relationship with the e-Vitara. Look closer though, especially from the front, and Toyota’s influence becomes clearer. The hammerhead design language, already seen on the India-spec Camry and the global Prius, defines the face. A sculpted bonnet element flows neatly into the headlights, giving the front end a clean but distinctive look.

The bumper design stays restrained, with functional aero elements at the corners and a piano-black lower section that adds some visual depth without going overboard. From the side, the similarities with the Suzuki sibling are hard to ignore, right down to the 18-inch alloy wheel design. Around the back, the Ebella keeps things tidy with a roof-mounted spoiler, a connected LED tail-lamp setup that doesn’t illuminate in the centre, a centrally placed Toyota logo and a chunky lower bumper.

Where the India-spec Ebella scores is with its dual-tone black and beige dashboard.
Where the India-spec Ebella scores is with its dual-tone black and beige dashboard.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Interior

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Step inside, and the cabin layout will again feel instantly recognisable if you’ve seen the e-Vitara. The dual-spoke steering wheel, a single wide panel housing both the infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster, vertically stacked air vents and a cleanly designed centre tunnel are all carried over.

Where the India-spec Ebella scores is with its dual-tone black and beige dashboard. It adds warmth to the cabin and feels more inviting than the all-black interior offered in some overseas versions. The door pads are well designed too, with ambient lighting limited to a specific section rather than spread across the cabin.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen is easy to understand, and the icons are well laid out, though it does feel slightly laggy at times.
The 10.1-inch touchscreen is easy to understand, and the icons are well laid out, though it does feel slightly laggy at times.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Features

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The test car here is the top-spec E3 variant, and it comes well equipped. The steering wheel houses infotainment controls on the left and adaptive cruise and ADAS functions on the right. Button quality is good, with tactile feedback and sensible sizing.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen is easy to understand, and the icons are well laid out, though it does feel slightly laggy at times. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is clear from the driver’s seat, but the unused portion of the panel it sits in looks a bit odd from the passenger side.

The driver's seat is 10-way power adjustable, but the front passenger seat comes with manual adjustment
The driver's seat is 10-way power adjustable, but the front passenger seat comes with manual adjustment

Ventilated front seats are offered, with electric adjustment for the driver. Comfort feels good based on limited driving time, though a longer stint would reveal more. Other highlights include a wireless charging pad, JBL audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a large fixed glass roof that sits somewhere between a regular sunroof and a panoramic one.

Rear features include small air vents, USB-C and USB-A charging ports and a single seat-back pocket behind the front passenger seat.
Rear features include small air vents, USB-C and USB-A charging ports and a single seat-back pocket behind the front passenger seat.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Rear seat and boot capacity

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The rear bench is comfortable, though the seating position is slightly knees-up. There’s enough knee room and headroom for occupants up to around six feet, helped by a roof cut-out. Taller passengers may find things tight.

Rear features include small air vents, USB-C and USB-A charging ports and a single seat-back pocket behind the front passenger seat. The middle seat is best reserved for a child, making the Ebella more comfortable as a four-seater.

Boot capacity stands at 244 litres as standard, expands to 310 litres with the rear seats slid forward.
Boot capacity stands at 244 litres as standard, expands to 310 litres with the rear seats slid forward.

A clever hatch in the backrest allows access to the boot from inside and doubles up as a centre armrest with cupholders. The sliding second row also helps improve luggage flexibility. Boot capacity stands at 244 litres as standard, expands to 310 litres with the rear seats slid forward, and goes up to 566 litres with the seats folded down. The tailgate is manually operated.

On the road, acceleration feels brisk, particularly in Sport mode. Eco mode dulls responses slightly but never feels underpowered for city use.
On the road, acceleration feels brisk, particularly in Sport mode. Eco mode dulls responses slightly but never feels underpowered for city use.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Driving experience

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Two battery options are available: a 49 kWh pack and a larger 61 kWh unit. The latter claims an ARAI-certified range of 543 km, while the smaller battery is rated at 440 km. Both versions use a single front-mounted motor. Output stands at 172 hp for the larger battery and 142 hp for the smaller one, with torque fixed at 193 Nm.

On the road, acceleration feels brisk, particularly in Sport mode. Eco mode dulls responses slightly but never feels underpowered for city use. Steering is electrically assisted and tuned for ease rather than sharpness. It’s light at low speeds and gains enough weight as speeds rise to inspire confidence.

Braking performance is adequate but not particularly communicative. Initial bite feels muted, though regen braking improves overall stopping behaviour. There’s only one regen level, and it’s quite strong, slowing the car down to around walking pace before it coasts.

With the 61 kWh battery, the Ebella weighs close to 1,800 kg, and the suspension has been stiffened to manage that mass. Ride quality remains comfortable, absorbing most imperfections well. Sharp bumps are felt but not harsh, and on smoother roads, the Ebella feels composed and plush.

The Ebella comes with Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking.
The Ebella comes with Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: ADAS and safety features

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The Ebella comes with Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking. In use, the system works confidently, holding lanes well even through gentle curves and managing traffic smoothly with adaptive cruise.

Safety equipment is comprehensive, with seven airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, multi-collision braking, ISOFIX mounts, ABS and EBD.

Despite its shared roots with Suzuki, it feels very much in line with Toyota’s comfort-focused, easy-to-live-with philosophy.
Despite its shared roots with Suzuki, it feels very much in line with Toyota’s comfort-focused, easy-to-live-with philosophy.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Verdict

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The Urban Cruiser Ebella carries the weight of expectation that comes with a Toyota badge, and for the most part, it delivers. Despite its shared roots with Suzuki, it feels very much in line with Toyota’s comfort-focused, easy-to-live-with philosophy. It looks good, is well equipped, offers a respectable range and feels comfortable and reassuring to drive.

Ultimately, pricing will decide how competitive it is against rivals like the Creta EV and MG ZS EV. If Toyota gets that right, the Ebella could make a strong case for itself in India’s growing electric SUV space.

(Note to readers: The drive was organized by Toyota. Views and opinion expressed in the review are solely those of the author.)

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Images

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Colours

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Cafe White
Sportin Red
Bluish Black
Gaming Grey
Enticing Silver
Sportin Red With Black Roof
Cafe White With Black Roof
Enticing Silver With Black Roof
Land Breeze Green With Black Roof
Cafe white

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Related News

The first Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella customer delivery took place at a dealership in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella deliveries begin in India as first customer receives SUV in Odisha
18 Jun 2026
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella costs 4 lakh more than Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: But does it actually give you more?
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power128 kW
Battery Capacity61 kWh
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque189 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range543 km
Max Motor Performance172 bhp, 189 Nm
Charging Time45 Minutes
Max Speed160 kmph
View all Urban Cruiser Ebella specs and features

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