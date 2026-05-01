5 upcoming cars set to be launched in May 2026

The month of April has been extremely eventful with multiple car launches. The fourth month of a calendar year witnessed the launches of the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, Tesla Model Y L, VinFast VF MPV 7, Mercedes CLA Electric and the locally-assembled Range Rover Sport Autobiography, among others. May is set to be similar, with a few confirmed launches and some expected ones:

May follows an eventful April with key launches like the Honda City facelift, MG Majestor flagship, and Toyota's first Indian EV, the Ebella. Skoda's Kodiaq RS and Honda's ZR-V are also expected.

1 Honda City Facelift Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 17.8 - 24.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda City, currently in its fifth generation, has been one of the longest-running nameplates in the Japanese automaker’s arsenal. The Honda City is expected to get its second facelift, which is set to launch on May 22. The compact sedan is expected to get a few cosmetic changes, while the car would remain mechanically the same. The Honda City is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission.

2 MG Majestor Engine 1,996 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic Alert Me When Launched View More Details The latest flagship SUV from the house of MG, the Majestor, was unveiled in January earlier this year. The SUV is expected to be officially launched with its price list within the first two weeks of May. The MG Majestor is set to be placed above the MG Gloster, which is currently MG’s flagship SUV. The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 212 bhp and 487 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

3 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Engine 49-61 kWh cc Alert Me When Launched View More Details Toyota's first fully-electric SUV in India, the Urban Cruiser Ebella, is expected to be officially launched this month. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, much like the MG Majestor, was unveiled earlier this year. The Urban Cruiser Ebella is powered by two different battery packs: a 49-kWh battery pack and a 61-kWh battery pack, sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 142.14 bhp and 171.65 bhp, with 193 Nm of torque.

4 Skoda Kodiaq RS Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Alert Me When Launched View More Details Czech automaker Skoda revealed its launch timeline while unveiling the facelifted Kushaq earlier this year. The timeline stated that the RS version of its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq RS, would be launched in the second quarter of 2026. With May underway, the second quarter of 2026 is getting closer to its halfway point. The Skoda Kodiaq RS is expected to boast feature updates but remain mechanically unchanged. The Skoda Kodiaq RS is expected to be powered by a 2.0L TSI engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.

5 Tata Sierra EV Engine 69 kWh cc Speed 170 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details The electric iteration of the compact SUV from the house of Tata Motors, the Sierra EV, is expected to be launched this month. While its ICE counterpart was launched back in November last year, the EV is expected to be placed between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV. Expected to be available with a QWD system, it is expected to boast the same battery pack options as the Tata Harrier EV, including a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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