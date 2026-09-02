Toyota Kirloskar Motor records 32,842 unit sales in August 2026

Toyota recently announced sales of 32,842 units in August 2026, including 28,410 units sold in the domestic market and 4,432 units exported. The company has witnessed a decline of four per cent year-on-year from 34,236 units sold in August 2025. However, the company has witnessed a growth of one per cent month-on-month, with only 32,516 units sold in July 2026.

Toyota Sales Growth: January to August

The Japanese automaker sold a total of 2,66,696 units from January to August this year, up 10 per cent from 2,41,733 units in 2025. The company grew by 11 per cent in the domestic market after recording sales of 2,44,592 units this year, compared to 2,19,992 units during the same period last year. India is a major export hub for Toyota, with 22,104 units being exported from January to August this year, witnessing a two per cent growth from 21,741 units exported during the same period last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, " We will continue to remain focused on listening to our customers and responding to their evolving needs through customer-centric innovations and differentiated product experiences. As we look ahead, we remain positive about the opportunities presented by the upcoming festive season."

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Toyota Vehicle Portfolio

Currently, Toyota boasts 13 vehicles in its portfolio, including Glanza, Rumion, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser Ebella, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, Hilux, Camry, Land Cruiser and Vellfire. Additionally, the company has two production plants in India, with the first plant in Bidadi. The first production plant, which was started in 1997, produces the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Legender, with a total manufacturing capacity of up to 1.32 lakh units annually. Meanwhile, the second production plant, also in Bidadi, started production in 2010 and manufactures the Hilux, Camry Hybrid and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The second plant boasts a manufacturing capacity of up to 2.10 lakh units annually. Moreover, the Japanese automaker imports products including the luxury MPV, Vellfire and its flagship SUV, the Land Cruiser 300, to the Indian market.

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