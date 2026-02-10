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Urban Cruiser EbellaPriceRangeSpecifications
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Front Left Side
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Front View
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Left Side View
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Rear Left Side
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Rear Right Side
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Rear View
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
24.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3

Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 Prices

The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3, featuring a 61 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 543 km, is priced at ₹24.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 Range

The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 543 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 Colours

The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 is available in 9 colour options: Cafe White, Sportin Red, Bluish Black, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red With Black Roof, Cafe White With Black Roof, Enticing Silver With Black Roof, Land Breeze Green With Black Roof.

Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 Battery & Range

The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 is powered by a 61 kWh battery pack that allows for 543 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 189 Nm of torque.

Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 include the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs and the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.

Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 Specs & Features

The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Fuel Consumption, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Emergency Call Button, Heater, Average Speed and Clock.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 Price

Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3

₹24.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,60,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
99,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,75,689
EMI@53,212/mo
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
61 kWh
Driving Range
543 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link suspension
Rear Tyres
18"

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4285 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Kerb Weight
1785 kg
Height
1640 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
8 Years
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Speakers
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Knee • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual); Lumbar: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 EMI
EMI47,891 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,28,120
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,28,120
Interest Amount
6,45,339
Payable Amount
28,73,459

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Hyundai Creta EV

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