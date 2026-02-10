The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3, featuring a 61 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 543 km, is priced at ₹24.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 543 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 is available in 9 colour options: Cafe White, Sportin Red, Bluish Black, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red With Black Roof, Cafe White With Black Roof, Enticing Silver With Black Roof, Land Breeze Green With Black Roof.
The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 is powered by a 61 kWh battery pack that allows for 543 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 189 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 include the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs and the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.
The Urban Cruiser Ebella Grade-E3 has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Fuel Consumption, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Emergency Call Button, Heater, Average Speed and Clock.