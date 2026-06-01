Should you spend 4 lakh more on Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella over Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara?

Toyota Urban Cruiser has been launched in India. The top-end trim of the electric SUV, christened E3, which is essentially the rebadged and rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara , has been launched in India at ₹23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota is also offering a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option for the Urban Cruiser Ebella electric SUV. The BaaS reduces the upfront cost of the EV to ₹15.25 lakh, making it more accessible, while the battery subscription costs ₹4.99 per km.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is essentially the rebadged and rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, while both are the first electric cars of their respective brands in India.

Interestingly, the electric SUV, on which the Urban Cruiser Ebella is based, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, is available in three trim choices: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Available across two battery pack choices: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, it comes priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹20.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki offers a BaaS scheme for the e-Vitara, which brings down the upfront cost to ₹10.99 lakh, while commanding a battery rental cost of ₹3.99 per kilometre.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella 61 kWh 61 kWh 543 km 543 km ₹ 23.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 61 kWh 61 kWh 543 km 543 km ₹ 15.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 683 km 683 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹ 21.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Elroq 370 km 370 km ₹ 25 - 35 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 510 km 510 km ₹ 18.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price comparison Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Variant Price (ex-showroom) Variant Price (ex-showroom) E1 TBA Delta ₹ 15.99 lakh E2 TBA Zeta ₹ 17.49 lakh E3 ₹ 23.60 lakh Alpha ₹ 20.01 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: BaaS comparison BaaS price ₹ 15.25 lakh BaaS price ₹ 10.99 lakh Battery rental ₹ 4.99/km Battery rental ₹ 3.99/km

The top-end trim of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is significantly costlier than the top-end variant of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. While the Toyota EV is priced at ₹23.60 lakh (ex-showroom), at the top end, the top variant of the e Vitara costs ₹20.01 lakh. This means the Ebella commands a premium of ₹3.59 lakh over its Maruti Suzuki badged version.

Does the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella actually give you more?

While the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella commands a premium of ₹3.59 lakh over its Maruti Suzuki version, the question remains - Does it offer more?

The differences you get with the Ebella are the Toyota badge, which positions the electric SUV as a premium offering compared to the e-Vitara. Toyota is known for its high resale value and carries substantial credibility as a premium brand compared to Maruti Suzuki. The Ebella features a unique design on the exterior, including the hammerhead front profile, distinct LED taillight signatures and unique 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. Another key difference is that the Ebella swaps out the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara's Infinity audio system for an upgraded premium 10-speaker JBL sound system.

While Toyota offers a slightly more upmarket interior and unique exterior styling, the two SUVs share all the key components and specifications. Both the SUVs share the exact same Heartect-E EV platform, have identical 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, and come packing a Level 2 ADAS suite. Mechanical performance remains the same in both EVs.

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