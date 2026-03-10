Renault Bridger Key Specs
The Renault Bridger has officially stepped into the spotlight, marking a significant milestone for the brand's 2026-2027 roadmap in India. Unveiled as a bold concept on March 10, 2026, this sub-4-meter SUV is designed to bridge the gap between the compact Kiger and the legendary Duster.
Built on the flexible R-GMP (Renault Group Modular Platform), the Bridger is a "multi-energy" vehicle, engineered to accommodate petrol, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. Below is an updated look at what to expect from this rugged urban adventurer.
The production-spec Renault Bridger is expected to make its commercial debut in India by late 2027. Based on current market positioning and segment rivals like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the pricing is estimated as follows:
The 2026 Bridger Concept showcases a "mini-Duster" aesthetic, leaning heavily into a boxy, lifestyle-oriented silhouette. It moves away from the soft curves of traditional crossovers in favour of a more "Defender-inspired" ruggedness.
While the full production interior is yet to be revealed, Renault has confirmed that the Bridger will focus on "exceptional" cabin space.
The Bridger is set to be one of the most versatile models in Renault’s lineup, offering a wide range of engine and energy choices:
Renault is prioritising structural rigidity and modern safety tech for the Bridger. Anticipated features include:
Upon its launch, the Renault Bridger will compete in the fiercely contested sub-4-meter SUV segment. Its primary rivals include:
With its rugged design and multi-fuel flexibility, the Bridger is poised to be a cornerstone of Renault's growth strategy for 2026 and beyond.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
