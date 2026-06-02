HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Files Bridger Design Patent, Hints At Upcoming Sub 4 Metre Suv

Renault files Bridger design patent, hints at upcoming sub-4 metre SUV

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2026, 10:44 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Renault has filed a design patent for the Bridger SUV in India, previewing a compact model that could expand its line-up.

Renault Bridger
The patent image of the Renault Bridger shows a boxy compact SUV with several design cues linked to the earlier concept.
Renault Bridger
The patent image of the Renault Bridger shows a boxy compact SUV with several design cues linked to the earlier concept.
Get Launch Updates on
Renault Bridger arrow icon
Notify me

Renault has moved a step closer to bringing the Bridger SUV to India by filing a design patent for the model. The compact SUV, first shown as a concept in March, is part of the brand’s wider ‘futureREady’ India plan and is expected to be under four metres in length. The filing also suggests that India could become the production base for this important new model.

The Bridger will enter a crowded sub-4m SUV space and rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3.

Also Read : Renault 4 JP4x4 is a beach-ready concept car based on R4 electric SUV

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Bridger (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bridger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Details carried over from the concept

The patent image shows a shape that stays close to the concept. The Bridger has a tall stance, squared wheel arches and boxy bodywork. Its front end appears upright, with C-shaped lighting elements, a wide grille and a broad air dam. Faux skid plates add a rugged look, while the rear keeps the same square layout with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and distinctive taillamps.

Other concept-like elements include C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels and contrast-coloured ORVMs. The front, however, does not feature illuminated Renault lettering, which was seen on the concept.

Also Read : Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships

Why the filing matters

One interesting detail is that the patent has been filed under the “Games and Toys" category. That points to this being a scale model rather than a full production reveal. Even so, it gives a clear look at the design direction Renault appears to be taking for its next compact SUV.

Powertrain expectations

Technical details remain limited, but the Bridger is expected to use a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-hybrid setup and a new 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder MPFi turbo-petrol engine. A factory-fitted CNG kit may also be offered. Renault is also expected to develop an EV version later, after the ICE model arrives.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2026, 10:44 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.