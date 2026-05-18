Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships

Renault has started dispatching the most affordable trim of the new-generation Duster to dealerships, giving buyers a closer look at the SUV. The newly spotted Authentic 1.0 Turbo MT trim highlights Renault’s attempt to offer core equipment and turbo-petrol performance even in the entry-level version.

Safety focus in base trim

Renault has equipped the base-spec Duster with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and reverse parking sensors. These features are expected to be standard on the Authentic variant.

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The cabin gets a digital colour driver’s display, steering-mounted controls, power windows, an auto start-stop function and a front armrest. Rear passengers receive AC vents, cup holders integrated into the centre console and a rear armrest with additional cup holders.

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Engine and transmission

Powering the entry-spec Duster is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 166 Nm. Renault has paired this motor with a six-speed manual transmission.

Higher trims get a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit offered with both manual and DCT gearbox options. Renault is also preparing a hybrid version using a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol setup, which is expected to arrive later this year.

Also Read : Renault Duster 1.0 turbo-petrol Evolution variant spotted at dealerships

Exterior styling

Although positioned as the base variant, the Authentic trim still carries several signature styling elements from the new Duster range. The SUV gets LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps.

The rear end of the Renault Duster in its base trim. (GA.Automotive/YouTube)

Other visible details include chunky bumpers, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, a rear spoiler with an integrated stop lamp and a tailgate insert finished in black plastic. The variant rides on 17-inch steel wheels and also carries ‘Turbo’ badging at the rear.

On the inside, black upholstery with grey stitching is used throughout, while a manual IRVM is also included in the equipment list.

The dealer display model seen in the latest images is finished in Pearl White.

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