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Renault Duster 1.0 turbo-petrol Evolution variant spotted at dealerships

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 11 May 2026, 09:53 am
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  • Lower-spec Renault Duster trims are now available at dealerships nationwide, with a hybrid powertrain set to arrive by the festive season.

Duster Evolution
The Renault Duster Evolution variant has now been spotted arrived at a dealership. (sansCARi sumit/YouTube)
Duster Evolution
The Renault Duster Evolution variant has now been spotted arrived at a dealership.
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Nearly two months after its official launch, the new Renault Duster has begun reaching dealerships across India in its more affordable, entry-level configurations. The SUV was introduced in the country in March at a starting price of 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and buyers can now walk into showrooms to view and book the lower variants in person.

According to a recently published video on social media, a YouTuber has showcased the model available at a dealership in Uttarakhand. The arrival of these trims is a significant step for Renault, as it opens the Duster up to a wider pool of budget-conscious buyers who had been waiting since the model's reintroduction to the Indian market.

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Also Read : Renault grows by 108 per cent with 5,413 unit sales in April 2026

Renault Duster Evolution variant: What you get

The Evolution trim, which sits one step above the base Authentic variant in the lineup, is priced at 11.69 lakh before taxes in its entry configuration. The Evolution trim pairs a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. Buyers who want more performance or convenience have the option of the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit, which is available with either a six-speed manual or a DCT automatic, giving the variant reasonable flexibility across different driving preferences.

On the outside, the Evolution comes well-presented for its segment, featuring LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lights, an LED light bar at the rear, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The overall exterior package lends it a premium appearance that punches above its price bracket.

Renault Duster Evolution variant: Features in the cabin

The interior of the Evolution variant makes a strong case for itself. The cabin is finished in black upholstery with grey stitching, giving it a sporty yet refined look. Tech on offer includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital colour instrument cluster, both of which are increasingly expected in this segment. Practical additions such as cruise control, a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, and all four power windows with an auto up/down function round out a fairly comprehensive package for a mid-range trim.

Also Read : Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Bharat NCAP safety ratings compared

Hybrid on the way

The 2026 Duster's full powertrain lineup includes the 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines, spread across six-speed manual, CVT, and six-speed DCT transmission options, giving buyers a wide range of configurations to suit different budgets and usage needs. For those willing to wait, Renault has confirmed that a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol hybrid variant is in the pipeline, expected to go on sale around the festive season later this year. The hybrid addition is likely to attract buyers looking for better fuel efficiency without compromising on performance, and could broaden the Duster's appeal further in a competitive mid-size SUV market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 09:53 am IST

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