Renault Bridger-based SUV powertrains confirmed for India, likely to get a petrol-hybrid engine

French automaker Renault recently confirmed the powertrains for the India-spec model of its sub-4m SUV , which is going to be based on the Bridger concept. The Renault Bridger -based SUV will get a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine with electrification, meaning it will get a petrol-strong hybrid powertrain. In addition to that, the 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine could also be available as an engine option; however, this remains unconfirmed from the automaker.

Renault Bridger-based SUV: Platform

The Renault Bridger-based SUV will be built on the Renault Global Modular Platform (RGMP), which is the same modular platform on which the current Duster is built. Additionally, the company has stated that it is going to be one of its major models in the country, considering the popularity of the sub-compact SUV segment. Not only that, but the high demand for SUVs in India is something that Renault intends to leverage.

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The company states that the Renault Bridger-based SUV is going to be one of four vehicles that are going to be based on the RGMP platform, with the Duster being one of them. Moreover, the seven-seater iteration of the Duster has been spied, which is expected to be launched in the Indian market soon.

(Also Read: Renault to launch 7 cars in India by 2030, bets big on RGEP and RGMP modular platforms)

Renault Bridger-based SUV: Exterior

The SUV based on the Renault Bridger is expected to give off a rugged SUV look with modern design cues. The Bridger is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, paired with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, making it look far more rugged than its other siblings in Renault’s product portfolio. Moreover, the Renault Bridger-based SUV would get LED headlamps and DRLs, in a shape which resembles the number 3, with the front grille being a piano black finish along with an illuminated ‘Renault’ lettering.

The lower part of the front grille gets a silver skid plate with small C-shaped elements. Interestingly, the SUV is expected to boast a dual-tone exterior colour with a black roof, A-pillar and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), among others. The Renault Bridger concept exhibits a pull-type door handle on the front doors, with the door handles of the rear doors tucked away in the C-pillar, which is similar to the layout of the Renault Duster, along with black cladding running on the side of the car. Furthermore, the company further confirms that the Bridger concept boasts a massive 400 litres of boot space.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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