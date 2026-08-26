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UPCOMING

RENAULT Kwid Facelift [2027]

Exp. Launch in Jun 2027
₹5 - 10 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs

The 2027 Renault Kwid facelift will introduce updated visual styling, upgraded cabin displays, and enhanced safety equipment to maintain its competitive position in the entry-level hatchback segment. Built on the CMF-A platform, this hatchback is expected to combine an SUV-inspired stance with an efficient 1.0-litre petrol powertrain for daily urban driving, just like the current model.

2027 Renault Kwid: Key Specifications and Pricing

Feature / MetricSpecification Details
Expected Price Range (Ex-Showroom) 5 Lakh – 10 Lakh
Engine Displacement999 cc (1.0-Litre 3-Cylinder Petrol / CNG)
Max Power67 bhp @ 5,500 rpm
Peak Torque91 Nm @ 4,250 rpm
Transmission Options5-Speed Manual (MT) / 5-Speed AMT
Claimed Mileage21.46 km/l (MT) to 22.3 km/l (AMT)
Ground Clearance184 mm
Boot Space279 Litres

Exterior Design and Styling Updates

  • Front Profile: The upcoming facelifted Kwid is expected to feature a closed rectangular front grille inspired by global electric derivatives, flanked by split LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and lower-mounted main headlamps.
  • Bumper Architecture: It would incorporate a redesigned front bumper featuring dark lower cladding and silver skid plate accents.
  • Rear Profile: Updated Kwid would come with clear-lens LED taillamp optics, preserving the 184 mm ground clearance and compact footprint.

Interior Cabin, Infotainment, and Comfort

  • Digital Driver Display: It will replace the legacy digital readout with a modern TFT instrument display showing real-time speed, trip telemetry, and fuel efficiency data.
  • Infotainment System: It will come equipped with a touchscreen display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice command integration.
  • Cabin Layout: It would feature updated dual-tone dashboard trims, physical rotary climate controls, front/rear power windows, and a practical 279-litre boot capacity.

Safety Features and Electronics

  • Up to 6 airbags on select variants.
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Traction Control System (TCS).
  • Hill Start Assist and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Rear parking sensors with a reversing camera display.

Primary Segment Competitors

The 2027 Renault Kwid will compete directly against entry-level urban hatchbacks including the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Preferred Banner

Renault Kwid Facelift [2027] Images

Renault Kwid Facelift [2027] Image 1

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Renault Kwid Facelift [2027] Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
Fuel TypePetrol

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