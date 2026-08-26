The 2027 Renault Kwid facelift will introduce updated visual styling, upgraded cabin displays, and enhanced safety equipment to maintain its competitive position in the entry-level hatchback segment. Built on the CMF-A platform, this hatchback is expected to combine an SUV-inspired stance with an efficient 1.0-litre petrol powertrain for daily urban driving, just like the current model.

2027 Renault Kwid: Key Specifications and Pricing

Feature / Metric Specification Details Expected Price Range (Ex-Showroom) ₹ 5 Lakh – ₹ 10 Lakh Engine Displacement 999 cc (1.0-Litre 3-Cylinder Petrol / CNG) Max Power 67 bhp @ 5,500 rpm Peak Torque 91 Nm @ 4,250 rpm Transmission Options 5-Speed Manual (MT) / 5-Speed AMT Claimed Mileage 21.46 km/l (MT) to 22.3 km/l (AMT) Ground Clearance 184 mm Boot Space 279 Litres

Exterior Design and Styling Updates

Front Profile: The upcoming facelifted Kwid is expected to feature a closed rectangular front grille inspired by global electric derivatives, flanked by split LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and lower-mounted main headlamps.

The upcoming facelifted Kwid is expected to feature a closed rectangular front grille inspired by global electric derivatives, flanked by split LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and lower-mounted main headlamps. Bumper Architecture: It would incorporate a redesigned front bumper featuring dark lower cladding and silver skid plate accents.

It would incorporate a redesigned front bumper featuring dark lower cladding and silver skid plate accents. Rear Profile: Updated Kwid would come with clear-lens LED taillamp optics, preserving the 184 mm ground clearance and compact footprint.

Interior Cabin, Infotainment, and Comfort

Digital Driver Display: It will replace the legacy digital readout with a modern TFT instrument display showing real-time speed, trip telemetry, and fuel efficiency data.

It will replace the legacy digital readout with a modern TFT instrument display showing real-time speed, trip telemetry, and fuel efficiency data. Infotainment System: It will come equipped with a touchscreen display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice command integration.

It will come equipped with a touchscreen display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice command integration. Cabin Layout: It would feature updated dual-tone dashboard trims, physical rotary climate controls, front/rear power windows, and a practical 279-litre boot capacity.

Safety Features and Electronics

Up to 6 airbags on select variants.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Traction Control System (TCS).

Hill Start Assist and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Rear parking sensors with a reversing camera display.

Primary Segment Competitors

The 2027 Renault Kwid will compete directly against entry-level urban hatchbacks including the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.