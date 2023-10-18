What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Hyderabad? In Hyderabad, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,83,724.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Hyderabad? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Hyderabad is Rs 53,464.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Hyderabad? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Hyderabad are Rs 23,260.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Hyderabad? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Hyderabad is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 53,464, Insurance - Rs. 23,260, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,83,724 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,61,885 on the road in Hyderabad.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Hyderabad starts at Rs. 4,83,724 and goes up to Rs. 5,61,885. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.