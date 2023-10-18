What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Bangalore? In Bangalore, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,95,753.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Bangalore is Rs 58,680.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Bangalore? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Bangalore are Rs 21,991.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Bangalore? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Bangalore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 58,680, Insurance - Rs. 21,991, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Bangalore as Rs. 4,95,753.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,64,408 on the road in Bangalore.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 4,95,753 and goes up to Rs. 5,64,408. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.