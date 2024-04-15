Saved Articles

Renault Kwid RXE 1.0L

5.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Renault Kwid Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage21.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Kwid RXE 1.0L Latest Updates

Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Kwid RXE 1.0L (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.22 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.0L
  • Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 litres
  • BootSpace: 279 litres
    • Mileage of RXE 1.0L is 21.7 kmpl....Read More

    Renault Kwid RXE 1.0L Price

    RXE 1.0L
    ₹5.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,69,500
    RTO
    26,280
    Insurance
    25,468
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,21,748
    EMI@11,214/mo
    Renault Kwid RXE 1.0L Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    18.46 seconds
    Driving Range
    608 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    21.7 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Manual
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson strut with lower transverse link
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam Suspension with coil spring
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Bootspace
    279 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    28 litres
    Ground Clearance
    184 mm
    Length
    3731 mm
    Wheelbase
    2422 mm
    Height
    1474 mm
    Width
    1579 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    No
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    No
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    50000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    2
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    1 Star (Global NCAP)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Renault Kwid RXE 1.0L EMI
    EMI10,093 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,69,573
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,69,573
    Interest Amount
    1,36,004
    Payable Amount
    6,05,577

    Renault Kwid other Variants

    RXL(O) 1.0L
    ₹5.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,99,500
    RTO
    27,480
    Insurance
    26,520
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,54,000
    EMI@11,908/mo
    RXL(O) 1.0L AMT
    ₹6.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    RXT 1.0L
    ₹6.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    CLIMBER 1.0 MT
    ₹6.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    RXT 1.0L AMT
    ₹6.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone
    ₹6.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    CLIMBER 1.0 AMT
    ₹7.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹7.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
