What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Ahmedabad? In Ahmedabad, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,55,061.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Ahmedabad? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Ahmedabad is Rs 24,801.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Ahmedabad? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Ahmedabad are Rs 23,260.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Ahmedabad? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Ahmedabad is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 24,801, Insurance - Rs. 23,260, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,55,061 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,20,805 on the road in Ahmedabad.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Ahmedabad starts at Rs. 4,55,061 and goes up to Rs. 5,20,805. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.