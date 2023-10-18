What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Kolkata? In Kolkata, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,56,118.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Kolkata? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Kolkata is Rs 25,858.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Kolkata? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Kolkata are Rs 23,260.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,30,046 on the road in Kolkata.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Kolkata starts at Rs. 4,56,118 and goes up to Rs. 5,30,046. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.