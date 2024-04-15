Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Kwid RXL(O) 1.0L in Delhi is Rs. 5.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXL(O) 1.0L Kwid is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Kwid RXL(O) 1.0L in Delhi is Rs. 5.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of RXL(O) 1.0L is 28 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 litres BootSpace: 279 litres Mileage of RXL(O) 1.0L is 21.7 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less